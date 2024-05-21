Controversial actor Yul Edochie has revealed the reasons behind his absence from the burial of his late colleague, Junior Pope, who tragically died in a boat accident in April.

With the netizens breathing on his neck, he took to social media to settle the matter.

He explained that, he had considered Junior Pope a brother and a good friend, often being there for him in times of need.

However, he revealed that Pope betrayed him multiple times, hence his absence from the burial.

Yul said he will share the full details of the issues he had with the deceased soon.

MORE