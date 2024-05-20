Renowned music producer Quick Action, born Joseph Appiah, has opened up about the challenges he has faced in his 23-year career in the Ghanaian music industry.

Despite producing hits for top artistes like Stonebwoy, Samini, and Kwaw Kese, Quick Action reveals he has not reaped significant financial rewards.

In a candid interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s ‘Showbiz A-Z’, Quick Action expressed feelings of being “bullied by the system” and disappointment over the lack of recognition and awards for his contributions.

He lamented that despite his extensive impact and achievements, he has little to show for his efforts.

Nonetheless, the music producer admitted that his focus on passion over monetary gain contributed to his current predicament.

He shared that his innate desire to help others succeed often overshadowed his business acumen, leading to missed financial opportunities. He does not regret his career choice but acknowledges losing focus along the way.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Quick Action has shifted his focus to gospel music and is preparing to release a gospel album. He also dedicates his time to raising awareness about dyslexia, a condition he personally battles. His initiative, DYSLEXIA IS NOT DISABILITY, launched on BBC’s ‘Focus on Africa’, aims to educate and support individuals with learning disabilities.

Last year, Quick Action participated in a cultural exchange programme at King’s College London, where he studied alongside local students and engaged in the Art Emergency Workshop.

This experience enriched his professional expertise and furthered his mission to develop talents in Africa and beyond.

