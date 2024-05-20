Singer King Promise has thrilled fans with the announcement of his highly anticipated third studio album, True to Self.

The artiste took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a short teaser video, illustrating his journey and growth in the music industry.

The clip portrays King Promise as a towering figure, symbolizing his readiness to make a significant impact on the global music stage.

“TRUE TO SELF” my 3rd Studio album , is on the way! Let the fun begin ⏳😎🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/QRI4YrZ7kQ — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) May 20, 2024

While the exact release date remains undisclosed, the teaser has generated excitement and speculation among fans, who eagerly await new music from the soothing singer.

Meanwhile, King Promise’s previous albums have cemented his reputation as a leading figure in Afrobeat and Ghanaian music, and *True to Self* is expected to continue this legacy.

