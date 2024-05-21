Tema Global Foundation, a registered non-profit organization with a strong presence in Maryland, USA, and members across the globe, has made significant strides in supporting the local community in Tema, Ghana.

In a recent community-driven initiative, the foundation adopted Tema Royal School, which has been facing challenges in providing adequate resources for its students.

Established 46 years ago, Tema Royal School has been in dire need of a library and educational materials.

Recognizing this need, Tema Global Foundation, with the help of local stakeholders, refurbished the school’s library and supplied it with approximately 2,000 books.

This initiative aims to foster a reading culture among the students and enhance their educational experience.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the completion of this project, Tema Global Foundation organized a community event that included a health screening and a friendly soccer match between the diaspora and the local residents of Tema.

This event not only marked the success of the library refurbishment but also strengthened community ties and promoted health awareness.

Nonetheless, Tema Global Foundation, founded in 2022, is dedicated to supporting the youth of Tema by scouting and developing talents in arts, culture, music, and writing.

The organization began its journey by feeding the Prince George’s House Men’s Shelter in Capitol Heights, MD, on July 2, 2022, and has since expanded its efforts internationally.

With about 500 members, many of whom are in the diaspora, the foundation continues to make a positive impact on communities both locally and abroad.

The refurbishment of Tema Royal School’s library is a testament to Tema Global Foundation’s commitment to improving educational opportunities and fostering community spirit.

The foundation aims to bring more such transformative projects to fruition, empowering the youth and enriching the community.

Check out more photos below:

MORE: