Nurses and midwives have been advised to get more professional experience before considering seeking greener pastures abroad.

This advice was given by the Deputy Director in charge of Clinicals in Bono East, Hellen Agozo, at the launch of Nurses and Midwives Week in Kintampo.

It is estimated that in 2024 alone, over 720 nurses and midwives have left Ghana to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

This is a worrying situation that has become a major health concern for all.

At the launch of Nurses and Midwives Week in Kintampo on Tuesday, Ms. Agozo, advised the young professionals who are eager to leave the country to do so with caution, adding that experience is crucial.

The Bono East Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Joyce A. Eshun, called for more training and scholarships for members to boost their morale and encourage them to stay in the country.

