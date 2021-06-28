Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described National Division One League side, Real Tamale United [RTU] as the best club in the country.

The Tamale-based side continued their fine form as they hope to book Premier League qualification next season.

RTU moved to the top of the table in Zone One after beating rivals Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday with 53 points.

The matchday 26 clash was between two title contenders in search of a ticket for Premier League football next season.

Mustapha Fuseini was the hero for the home side as his 27th-minute strike proved decisive for RTU.

Fuseini drilled home from close range after a defensive blunder, following a thunderous strike from 25 metres.

The visitors threatened the goal area of the home side with some brilliant inter positional play but came to naught as RTU held on to win the cliff-hanger 1-0 to move back to the top of the table for the 9th time this season.

Despite Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko dominating the local scene, Dr Bawumia after RTU’s win took to social media to laud the side for the all-important win.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, Lest we forget. My Real Tamale United (RTU) won this weekend and leads Zone 1 league table.

RTU, the best club in Ghana.

Wey Una

#BringBackTheLove