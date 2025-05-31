Eleven Wonders secure Premier League return with last-gasp playoff win over RTU

Techiman Eleven Wonders have booked their ticket back to the Ghana Premier League in dramatic fashion, edging Real Tamale United 2-1 in a thrilling Access Bank Division One League playoff final on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Played under intense pressure at the Accra Sports Stadium, the decisive moment came in the dying minutes when Farouk Ameyaw coolly slotted home a 90th-minute penalty, sparking wild celebrations among the Techiman faithful. The victory marks the end of a three-year absence from Ghana’s top flight for the club.

Eleven Wonders took the initiative early, with Frank Awere opening the scoring in the 13th minute to hand his side a deserved lead. RTU responded strongly after the break and levelled the contest in the 67th minute when Blabala Bamon converted a penalty, shifting the momentum in their favour.

With extra time looming and both sides battling for supremacy, late drama unfolded. A Real Tamale United defender was penalised for a handball inside the box, and referee Selorm Yao Bless pointed to the spot. Ameyaw stepped up and delivered with composure, wrong-footing the goalkeeper to secure a memorable win.

The high-stakes clash, featuring the respective champions of the Division One League zones, lived up to expectations with its intensity, quality, and suspense.

For Eleven Wonders, the victory marks a remarkable comeback after years of striving in the lower division. Their promotion is a reward for persistence, ambition, and strong support from their fans.

Real Tamale United, meanwhile, will be left to regroup after coming agonizingly close. They’ll now turn their focus to mounting another promotion challenge next season.