Black Queens held to thrilling 3-3 draw by Ivory Coast in Abidjan friendly

The Black Queens of Ghana and Ivory Coast’s Les Elephants treated fans to an entertaining 3-3 draw in an international friendly at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Friday night.

Ghana dominated possession from the outset but initially struggled to break down the Ivorian defence.

Forward Doris Boaduwaa came close to breaking the deadlock early in the game, but her effort was expertly saved by the home side’s goalkeeper.

The breakthrough eventually came for the Queens, who capitalized on their momentum.

Goals from Sherifatu Sumaila and Chantelle, along with an own goal stemming from a defensive blunder, handed Ghana a commanding 3-0 lead.

However, the hosts mounted an impressive second-half comeback, punishing defensive errors by the Queens to claw their way back and level the game at 3-3.

Despite letting the lead slip, Ghana head coach Kim Lars Björkegren viewed the match as a vital learning experience ahead of the return leg on Tuesday.

The two-match series forms part of the Black Queens’ preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to take place in Morocco later this year.

Ghana has been drawn into Group C, where they will face Mali, South Africa, and Tanzania.