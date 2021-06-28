There was jubilation in Amukpe area of Sapele, Delta State, following the killing of a notorious criminal known as Fowlboy.

The deadly armed robber met his waterloo during a fierce gun duel with the police and vigilantes in the early hours of Saturday, June 26.

The deceased suspect and his gang members were said have been terrorizing residents of Sapele for some time now.

Acting spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, June 27, 2021 said Fowlboy has been on the wanted list of the police as a result of constant reports linking him to criminal cases.

“The deadly armed robber met his waterloo on 26/6/2021 at about 0530hrs after a distress call was received by the Divisional police officer Sapele Division from a tropical area of amukpe sapele that a three-man gang of armed robbers was in the house of one man (name withheld) in Amukpe Sapele,” Edafe stated.

The PPRO explained that the DPO Sapele Division, CSP Harrison Nwabuisi immediately detailed Patrol teams to the scene in conjunction with vigilantes.

“When the combined team of Police and vigilante arrived at the scene, the armed robbers engaged them in a gun duel which was returned by the police. One notorious armed robber who has been terrorizing Amukpe area of Sapele named Diamond ‘m’ surname unknown a.k.a FOWLBOY was gunned down during the gun duel while others escaped with bullet injuries. The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he added.

Exhibit recovered includes one cut-to-size locally-made gun, a military camouflage sweater, and seven different phones of various makes.

Edafe said serious efforts were on with the view of arresting the other fleeing members of the gang.