Ghanaian Gospel musician, Kofi Sarpong, has shared how he was forced to venture into music.

According to him, fame was never a priority to him, considering his kind of job as a police officer.

He recounts giving his current manager an incredibly tough time before finally agreeing to go into music.

Narrating his success story on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning with KMJ, he stated how he declined his manager, Kwesi Ernest’s proposal to go to the studio after a performance at a church. He said it was due to his passion for police work.

“I declined outrightly and told him, ‘you heard my name as deputy superintendent of police. How could that be possible?’ And for me, I love the police. If I’m working and I’m not paid, it would be enough for me. I also wasn’t ready to leave the police. But he persevered.”

According to him, his manager wouldn’t leave him alone and went ahead to send multiple people to his doorstep to convince him until he obliged.

“He came to see me one day, and I asked him, ‘I’ve seen people holding CDs looking for producers, so why won’t you help them?’ And he told me, ‘Papa, I’ve seen you from afar. You don’t know me, but I know you, and I want the world to see what’s in you, so please give me the opportunity. After he left, I had to apply to the Inspector General of Police, and approval came through.”

He disclosed how terrified he was after putting in the request and the relief he felt when the IGP’s secretary informed him that his request was approved.

“I breathed a sigh of relief. I called my manager and told him this was the situation, and he was so happy, jumping all over. A few hours later, I heard a knock on my door, and it was him with someone holding a piano following him, and it was Akwaboah Jnr. I asked why, and he said, ‘Papa, we are starting today’.”

He revealed that his first song was rehearsed the first day Kwesi Ernest visited his office with Akwaboah Jnr, the writer of the song.