Celebrated gospel musician and police personnel, Chief Superintendent Kofi Sarpong, has lauded Peter Famiyeh Bozah for his zeal in the Ghanaian music industry.

To Chief Superintendent Sarpong, the artiste, popularly known as Fameye, is worth commending for breaking the odds to make himself popular and accepted by Ghanaians.

“He did not make his problems limit him in his chosen career as a musician,” he said.

He disclosed this when speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The ‘African Borobor’ hitmaker further recounted how Fameye lost his parents in the same year.

“I like it, in fact I am proud of him. He will tell his story by himself. Within a year, both parents died and they were all police officers and so he’s gone through a lot and we thank God that he has elevated and blessed him,” he lauded.

The ‘Nothin I Get’ hit maker has become a household name in Ghana after participating in the season four of MTN hitmaker music talent hunt.