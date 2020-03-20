Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, has revealed some event organisers are still calling for concerts to be held despite news about the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

According to Fameye, as he is popularly known in the showbiz industry, some faithful ones whose names he did not mention keep postponing their dates with the hope that the virus will soon disappear.

“It is funny how some people still think the disease will disappear in about two weeks and are hopeful to hold their concerts, hence calls for postponement,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, the ‘Notin I Get’ hit maker disclosed the spread of the virus has negatively impacted his concerts causing him to so far make about GH¢70,000 refunds.

“The covid-19 outbreak has not been good for the industry and even though it is important we must be concerned about the disease, we must factor our business too because the virus will leave and life would have to continue,” he said.

Fameye added he had to go as far as meeting some organisers at the bank just to make refunds immediately after withdrawals.

“Most of the organisers have agreed to hold on because they know ‘bossu’ (corona) has delayed the concerts and others also keep calling for refunds but I have done a lot of refunds and I am tired,” he lamented.