Former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, also known as Obour has joined the fight against coronavirus.

Obour as he is popularly known said his decision to join the fight against coronavirus stems from the fact that health and sanitation are projects he is very passionate about.

He stated, “as you are aware, we set up the Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation (CAMF) to support young girls with their hygienic needs in addition to their education.”

“Therefore, it’s only natural that with the dedication of the foundation to issues of health that we should be at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.”

Over the past few months, the CAMF has dedicated itself to supporting girls and the youth with a variety of items ranging from toothbrushes, detergents, and sanitizers for personal hygiene and educational materials.

He has also donated water tanks and embarked on clean up exercises in various communities in the Asante Akyem South area where he is hoping to win the parliamentary seat under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).