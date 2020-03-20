Video: Cleric credited with accurate election predictions reveals real cause of coronavirus, it will shock you!

Popular Islamic cleric, Mallam Sham-una Ustaz Jibril, claims a mixture of cockroaches or spider and alcoholic wine is responsible for the deadly coronavirus which is ravaging many parts of the world.

According to him, the virus is spiritual and its God’s/Allah’s way of punishing the nations of the world for moving away from the ways of God/Allah.

The cleric, who is credited with accurately predicting and giving exact figures that then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo would win the 2016 election, said in an interview on Metro TV that the virus will last for three more months and gradually die out.

Watch video below: