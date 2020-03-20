Manager of Diamond Platnumz, Sallam Sharaf
Manager of Diamond Platnumz, Sallam Sharaf

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz’s manager, Sallam Sharaff, has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19). 

Sallam took to his Instagram page to confirm the news to his followers saying it had been confirmed that he had tested positive and he was in isolation. 

“The result came back and I am positive with coronavirus but I am doing fine now and everything is going on well,” posted Sallam.

He captioned the post: “Right now I am under observation and my health is good, I am all alone at the ward it is as if I have hired this whole space for myself. I thank the nurses and the general administration for the care they have afforded me since I arrived here two days ago.” 

MORE STORIES:

Sallam is believed to have travelled to Europe on March 5 where he visited Switzerland, Denmark and France and returned on Saturday, March 14. 

While there he announced the cancellation of Diamond’s shows due to the pandemic that was already ravaging Europe.

In the meantime, Diamond Platinumz has delayed his return to Tanzania for three weeks due to similar reasons.

Find his post below:

View this post on Instagram

HABARI…!! Napenda kuwajulisha na kuwatoa hofu ndugu, jamaa na marafiki kuwa nimepata majibu ya vipimo na nimeonekana nikiwa na Corona Virus, kwa sasa nipo chini ya uwangalizi mzuri na afya yangu inaendelea vizuri, pia niishukuru serikali kwa maandalizi mazuri na huduma nayopata wodini, Kwenye kituo toka juzi nipo peke yangu kama nimekikodisha vile 😅, wahudumu wanaushirikiano mzuri Mungu awalinde na awape afya njema maana wamejitolea nafasi zao kutupatia huduma sisi waathirika, hili janga la kimataifa linakwepeka kama tutafuata ushauri nasaha kutoka kwenye Wizara husika, naomba kwa wote tuwe salama na familia zetu, tuchukue tahadhari mapema. Be Strong and Be Safe Everyone out there #AllahBlessUsAll

A post shared by Sallam SK (@sallam_sk) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR