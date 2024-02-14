Sammy Flex, the manager of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, has opened up on the nature of their professional relationship, stating there is no formal contract agreement between them.

According to him, they operate under a legal verbal agreement.

In an interview on TV XYZ, Sammy Flex emphasized that a legal agreement doesn’t necessarily require a physical contract to be signed.

He explained, “Agreement is an agreement, we have a legal agreement working, legal agreement should not be signed only. Contract is where we sign, we have a legal agreement like, we agree on talks. That is what we are working by.”

Further elaborating on their arrangement, Sammy Flex clarified that, their verbal agreement holds legal weight, allowing both parties the flexibility to terminate the partnership if necessary.

He stated, “Me and Shatta Wale, is a legal verbal agreement… Verbal agreement is legal. I can quit at any time, and he can also fire me.”

This clarification comes amidst speculation regarding the nature of Shatta Wale’s management structure and sheds light on the dynamics of his working relationship with Sammy Flex.

