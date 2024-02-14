Valentine got extra special for famous Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels as she receives a luxurious Valentine’s Day gift from her husband.

The actress woke up to a delightful surprise as she discovered a brand new car, a black Lexus jeep, parked in the foyer of their home.

Known for his lavish gestures towards his wife, the car adds to the collection her politician husband, Ned Nwoko, has splashed her with.

Regina took to social media to share glimpses of the interior and exterior of her new car, expressing her joy and gratitude for her husband’s thoughtful gesture.

In her caption, she noted that Valentine is always beautiful in their home as they shower each other with affection.

She added that, her heart is filled with happiness as she falls in love with her husband and father of her two children anew.