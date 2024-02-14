One arrested in Mempeasem, chief and community members flee

A fresh assault on the Mempeasem community in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region has resulted in the arrest of one individual.

Police sources in Daboya have verified the assault and arrest to myjoyonline.

On Monday, February 12, the community faced an assault, destroying numerous properties valued at thousands of Cedis.

According to reports from the Savannah Regional Security Council (SREGSEC) and local authorities in the District, the incident is purportedly a retaliation for last year’s assault, during which numerous properties were damaged, prompting residents to abandon the community.

The attack compelled the Gonja Chief and his supporters to once again vacate the community out of fear for their safety.

Until recently, Mempeasem was regarded as a diverse agricultural community home to Dagombas, Mamprusis, Gonjas, and Tamprumas.

However, this perception has shifted since the outbreak of chieftaincy and land boundary disputes between the Mamprusis and Gonjas.

The turmoil in Mempeasem began with the creation of the Savannah and North East Regions from the then Northern Region, involving disputes over land boundaries and ownership, as part of the government’s efforts to promote decentralized development in the region.

Meanwhile, both the Gonjas and Mamprusis have chosen to remain silent regarding the recent attacks in Mempeasem.

According to checks conducted by Myjoyonline at the Savannah Regional Police command, additional police personnel have been dispatched to the community to uphold law and order.