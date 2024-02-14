The cast of the popular series “Things We Do For Love” recently came together not for a joyous reunion, but to bid farewell to one of their own, Vincent McCauley.

Vincent, who played the character Max in the series, passed away on January 19, 2024, following a battle with brain tumor.

Beyond his role on-screen, Vincent was also a dedicated school administrator and a passionate actor, leaving behind a legacy cherished by many.

To honor his memory and commemorate his contributions to the entertainment industry, members of the “Things We Do For Love” cast gathered at a local eatery to reminisce and share fond memories of their beloved colleague.

Among those present were Adjetey Anang, who portrayed the character Pusher, and Jackie Appiah, known for her role as Enyonam.

Majid Michel, who played Shaker, and Zimran Clottey, who portrayed Aluta, also joined the gathering to pay their respects.

The reunion brought together a host of other familiar faces from the series, including Sena Tsikata as Marcia, Nana Acquah as Papa, Selassie Tetteh as Lorenzo, and Yellow Cee as Uncle Victor. Kofi Nsiah, who played High Priest, as well as Killer and Aluta, were also in attendance, along with many others from the ensemble cast.

As they reminisced about their time working alongside Vincent, the cast members shared memories reflecting the impact he had both on-screen and off.

Despite the somber occasion, the gathering served as a touching tribute to a talented actor and cherished friend, highlighting the enduring bond shared by the cast of “Things We Do For Love.”

Watch video below: