It has emerged that actress Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful, famed ‘Lois’ in popular TV series ‘Things We Do for Love’, died of Acute Myeloid Leukemia which they say is essentially blood cancer.

This is according to her family who has indicated her battle with the illness was brief.

“She had no hereditary traces of the disease nor did we ever think she was prone to it. Alas, we lost her to it after a brief battle.

“She fought it as she’d never fought anything before. She was brave till she took her last breath,” the family disclosed in a tribute in her honour on a website, marleenhutchful. life created to celebrate to share fond memories.

The family in the tribute also expressed appreciation to all health workers who took care of her during the battle.

“We would like to thank all the doctors that took such expert and careful care of Marleen. We will forever be grateful for the days you gave us with her,” it acknowledged.

The actress passed away on January 11, 2022, aged 35.

However, the news became public knowledge after her co-actor, Adjetey Anang took to his Instagram page on Friday, January 21, 2022 to share it.

Meanwhile, Marleen was on Thursday, January 27, 2022, laid to rest following a private ceremony at the Lashibi Funeral Home, Accra.