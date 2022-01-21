An actress from the popular 2000s Ghanaian hit TV show, ‘Things We Do For Love’, has reportedly died.

Marlene’s demise was announced by former co-star Adjetey Anang on Instagram on Friday.

She played the role of Lois, a young, nosy girl with an American accent.

Mr Anang, who played ‘Pusher’ in the TV series, described her as one who “brought with u such youthful exuberance” to the star-studded programme.

“In the year 2000, u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance, making your character as “Lois” a memorable one.”

He made this announcement with excerpts of Marlene’s scenes from Things We Do For Love.

A clearly emotional Adjetey Anang eulogised his friend.

“We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ.”

He, however, fell short of mentioning the cause of death in the post.

The actor further expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.