An actress from the popular 2000s Ghanaian hit TV show, ‘Things We Do For Love’, has reportedly died.
Marlene’s demise was announced by former co-star Adjetey Anang on Instagram on Friday.
She played the role of Lois, a young, nosy girl with an American accent.
Mr Anang, who played ‘Pusher’ in the TV series, described her as one who “brought with u such youthful exuberance” to the star-studded programme.
“In the year 2000, u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance, making your character as “Lois” a memorable one.”
He made this announcement with excerpts of Marlene’s scenes from Things We Do For Love.
A clearly emotional Adjetey Anang eulogised his friend.
“We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ.”
He, however, fell short of mentioning the cause of death in the post.
The actor further expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.