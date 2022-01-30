A level 100 male student at the University of Ghana (Legon) has been reported dead after attempting to use the swimming pool.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

However, the name of the deceased is yet to be revealed.

Reports indicate the pool is about 21 feet deep.

Reports by campus-based Radio Univers suggest that the victim, even after he was told to depart from that side of the pool, refused to listen and attempted to swim there which cost him his life.

“Usually, the swim instructors, If they don’t see you swimming there always, they know that you are not really good at swimming per how you kick and all and they ask you to go back.

“So the guy went to the 21ft and was asked to go back the first time….not knowing he went there again and the next thing they heard was that he had drowned,” witnesses narrated.