Students at the University of Ghana (Legon) have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of a colleague who was in his final year.

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Anane Wadie.

Master Wadie reportedly died at the University of Ghana Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Some friends, who are still in shock and yet to come to terms with the news of his demise, revealed the incident occurred a day before his exit exam.

They also cannot comprehend the last message he posted on his WhatsApp status.

It reportedly read: When my body is gone, remember my heart.

Mr Wadie was said to be a member of the University of Ghana Parliament House, an information student.

ALSO READ:

Some of his colleagues have since taken to social media to mourn him.

Trending with the #RIPVandalDanny and #LegonIsRed, a candlelight vigil in his honour has been scheduled for Friday, September 9, 2021, at 9:30 pm on the school campus.