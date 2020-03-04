National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, has been captured in a photo doing the hair of a Legon female student.

This is believed to have happened during his door-to-door campaign on the University of Ghana campus in Legon.

In his bid to win the hearts and minds of electorates in his constituency, especially that of students from the premier university, Dumelo has had a constant presence there..

The latest photo comes after the actor-turned-politician has reportedly paid the fees of over 50 students of the university with a promise to replicate same at GIMPA amid donations to widows and the needy in the constituency.

The lady whose hair Mr Dumelo was doing, appeared overwhelmed by the experience.

Readers will recall that Adomonline.com recently published photos of Mr Dumelo lying on the floor of students’ room as he shared a meal with them.

Find the photo below: