The National Commission on Culture (NCC) on Tuesday launched the 2020 edition of the Wear Ghana Festival which seeks to promote Ghanaian culture and identity.

This year’s festival themed “Hy3 Wode3, which literally means Wear Your Own is under the auspices of NCC in collaboration with the Ghana Textile Production (GTP), National Theatre, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Street Fashion Train.

Speaking at the launch in a brief ceremony at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, , Executive Director of NCC, Madam Janet Edna Nyame, charged institutions to adopt local fabric designs and patterns in uniforms.

“Wear Ghana festival has come to stay and our intention to replicate it in all sixteen Regional Centres for National Culture in Ghana. With proper packaging we would be able to attract tourists and corporate entities to buy into it,’’ she said.

She added “The greatest attraction of a group of people is what they wear, which means we can show ourselves to the world, by what we wear and our infectious Akwaaba smile.”

She further commended President Akufo-Addo and some government appointees for always appearing at ceremonies in local fabrics.

Marketing Manager of GTA, Madam Roberta Dawson Amoah, delivering her speech on behalf of Mr Akwesi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of GTA stressed the need to put Ghana on the world map through the fashion campaign which was initiated in 2017.

Activities to mark the 2020 edition will begin with a float on Wednesday through the principal streets of Accra, a Fashion Night at the National Theatre on March 5, an outreach program in some selected second cycle institution from March 9 -20 and a Ghana fashion and beauty day program on March 13-14, 2020.