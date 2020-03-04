The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, (NSS), Mustapha Ussif, has been honoured by the Voiceless Media and Consult.

The award is in recognition of initiatives and innovation under his leadership which has made national service stress-free and attractive to personnel.

Hon Mustapha Ussif receiving his citation

This recognition follows two other awards the Scheme has recently won under the leadership of Hon. Mustapha Ussif including the 2019 Inspirational Public Sector Leadership Award by Imani Ghana, Best Young CEO of The Year-Public Sector by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in 2018 and a couple of nominations.

Speaking at a brief award ceremony, Chief Akilu Sayibu, Managing Director of The Voiceless Consult said the organization has for the past six months been monitoring activities to identify and recognise well-deserving appointed public officials who are leveraging on their capacities to push the frontiers of the organisations they lead.

“The factors we considered include but not limited to his leadership style, relationships with staff, personnel and other Chief Executive Officers, the corporate culture of the organisation as well as personal achievements and contributions as a former Member of Parliament of Yagabo-Kubori Constituency,” he said.

Hon Mustapha Ussif, in appreciation thanked Voiceless Media and Consult for the honour and dedicated the award to the entire staff and personnel of the Scheme for their hardwork and support.

“This award will serve as a wind in our sail and will propel us to deliver more to exceed expectations. We will therefore not relent on our effort to ensuring that the service experience is enhanced,” he assured.

The award, consisting of a citation and a Personal insurance cover of up to GH¢ 40,000 for a year from Best Assurance Company was presented to Hon. Mustapha Ussif in the company of Management and Staffs.