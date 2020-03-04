The MTN Music Festival train makes a stop at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

This month’s edition of the event will serve as a pre-Independence Day festival in the capital, Accra.

Patrons will experience the once in a lifetime comeback of super music group, Nakorex, formed in 1992.

The Highlife trio made up of Amandzeba Nat Brew, Rex Omar and Akosua Adjepong will relive the energetic wave of Highlife music from the 90s.

‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker, Kofi Kinaata, will make a major stage appearance after the release of his 2019 monster hit.

Newest Highlife sensation, Fameye is also on the bill to thrill patrons to tunes like ‘Nothing I Get’, ‘Mati’ and other tracks.

There will also be a surprise appearance by a Ghanaian artiste who blazed the trail and continues to be relevant in the music industry.

The pre-Independence Day edition of MTN Music Festival on March 5 kicks off at 7 pm.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates of the Accra International Conference Center for GHc100.

The Music Festival takes place on major public holidays including Independence Day, May Day and Farmers’ Day.

The event is organized by Slip Entertainment and powered by telecommunication giant MTN Ghana.