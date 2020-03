Talented disc jockey, DJ Switch, has joined the Buchwald family, a full service talent agency with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, America.

The elated young DJ shared the deal with her fans via her Instagram page, saying I’m so happy to be part of the @buchwaldtalent family – A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS!

Buchwald will offer representation in every area of DJ Switch’s craft henceforth.

