Ghanaian DJ Switch, who is based in the United States of America (USA), sent her devoted fans into frenzy with a teaser of her upcoming song.

She took to social media to share a video of herself in the recording studio.

DJ Switch, winner of the 2017 Talented Kids competition, ignited excitement among her followers as she provided a sneak peek into her new passion.

This post not only showcased DJ Switch’s unwavering commitment to her music project but also garnered an outpouring of support and encouragement from her enthusiastic fans. In the caption of her Instagram post, she simply wrote, “Studio work after school continues #switchup.”