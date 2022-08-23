Talented young Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, has announced a new milestone in her life as she begins school in the United States.

The youngster, born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, is now a student of Los Angeles-based Catholic School, Chaminade College Preparatory.

She took to her Instagram page to share the news with her fans and followers as she posts photos of her first day on the school’s campus.

Her post captured blissful solo moments while others were a group photograph with schoolmates.

In her caption, she acknowledged her parents and all who have supported her through the journey all these years.

She wrote: Welcome to the new chapter in my life…First day of school @chaminadeccp …Soaring like an Eagle, Switch up!!! Thank you to my Parents/family, my team.

