Armed men have allegedly attacked the Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’, in his office at Patase, Kumasi.

Cars parked in front of the office were vandalised.

The gunmen allegedly rushed to the office of Odike at about 4:30 pm on Monday, shooting randomly.

A member of the Odike’s team, Francis, claims the gunmen ordered staff in the office to lie-down, assaulted them physically and ransacked the office.

Odike, who was not in the office, has reported the incident to the Kumasi Central Police command.

The motive for Monday’s attack is unknown, but the businessman turned politician recently incurred the wrath of Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for his comments on the role of chiefs in illegal mining.

Speaking on a Kumasi-based radio station, Mr Addai unequivocally criticised chiefs for failing to help end the galamsey menace.

He charged the youth to rise up and demonstrable against chiefs if they fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

But his comment was described as distasteful and unsubstantiated, meant to dent the image of Manhyia.

Some chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Friday performed rituals and slaughtered a ram to ostensibly banish Odike from Manhyia.

The chiefs consider the words of Odike as disrespectful, hence, he should have no business at Manhyia.