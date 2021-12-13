Latest photos of Ghanaian female disk jockey, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, known by the stage name DJ Switch, have got Ghanaians screaming with joy.

Hitherto known as a petite lass doing her possible best to make a mark in the entertainment industry, DJ Switch is currently all grown-up.

To mark her 14th birthday Sunday, December 12, she splashed some photos onto the streets of social media and her fans cannot help but admire her transitional stage.

She posted five photos that captured her in a jolly mood with the caption:

“As I turn a year older today, I am most thankful for the people around me and the gift of being alive. Happy Birthday to me. If I could make a wish right now, it would be to be heard screaming across the universe just to show how happy I am.”

DJ Switch, who is currently in the United States, spent her day with some foreign friends who presented her a cake and sang some melodious tunes to celebrate her.

Watch video below: