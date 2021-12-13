Veteran Kumawood actress, Akyere Bruwaa, has shared a rare photo of her daughter on social media for the first time.

She gave the name of her daughter, who happens to be the last of her children, as Millicent Donkoh.

Akyere posted the photo to celebrate her daughter as she marks another year of being in existence.

She prayed for grace, long life and good health for her daughter, amid a gentle reminder of her undying love for her look-alike.

The veteran actress, known in private life as Mariam Donkor, is also a mother of two well-built sons she has been flaunting from time to time.

Her sons, Paa Kwasi and Nana Kay also have an enviable bond, for which she once described them as her ‘protectors.’