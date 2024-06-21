A 76-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her daughter, Joyce Boateng, at Abuakwa-Asenemaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya South.

According to the report, the suspect stabbed her aged mother with a disability after her pastors accused the victim of being a witch.

According to Joyce’s brother, witnesses saw her heading towards the cemetery with blood stains.

“The residents thought she was hurt. She later went to an agro-chemical shop and took one of the chemicals. But one of my nephews saw it and took it from her. According to her, two pastors (male and female) told her that her mother was a witch which forced her to kill her mother.”

The assembly member for Asenemaso electoral area, Isaac Owusu Boateng confirmed the tragic incident and disclosed that Joyce had also attempted to poison herself.

He highlighted the need for increased public awareness and education on such sensitive matters.

“This woman had 5 children and was always in a wheelchair. What I can say it, the media should educate people on issues like this. The pastor told her this but there is no evidence. In Ghana, some women respect their pastors more than their husbands.”

