The Police in Konongo was called upon to intervene in a bizarre incident on Thursday following the alleged murder of a woman by her husband.

The man, suspected to be mentally ill, reportedly slushed the neck of the woman.

Identified as Samuel Fiaga, the police has since taken him into custody while the body of the deceased, identified as Mercy Durawaa has been deposited at the morgue.

The incident happened at the residence of the couple at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The couple, said to have been married for close to 40 years were initially living in the United States until they relocated to Konongo in the last 10 years.

Last Monday [June 17], Fiaga reportedly ejected all tenants from the house according to some neighbours.

His neighbours claim they have been witnessing a number of exchanges and fights between the couple.

After the alleged killing, Fiaga reportedly called his children on phone and informed them he had killed his wife.

The children are residents in the United States. When eyewitnesses and Police entered the room, they saw that things have been scattered, indicating that there was a struggle between the couple.

ALSO READ:

Meet the MP who was a choir master at Musama Disco Christo church for 12 years