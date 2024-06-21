First Vice Chair of the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU), Franklin Armah, has appealed to the rank and file of its members to remain calm when they meet today.

This appeal follows an emergency meeting held on Thursday, June 20, involving representatives from MELPWU, NLC the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Finance Ministry, and the Health Ministry, aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute.

The MELPWU initiated their strike on June 17, citing the government’s delay in addressing their conditions of service.

The industrial action has significantly impacted public health services, leaving patients stranded and forcing many to seek more expensive laboratory services at private facilities.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Armah expressed his hopes for a productive meeting with their members to relay the information from their discussions with the stakeholders.

“If we speak to our members and they agree to everything, then by Monday, we have to go back to work and call off the strike. And so we would wish to be able to convince our members so that the decision as taken will be reflective of what has been submitted by the NLC. But if they don’t agree, there is nothing we can do about it until the government agrees to our issues,” he said.

Mr. Armah acknowledged the difficulty of convincing their members, noting that some are even wrongly accusing the union leadership.

“It won’t be easy to convince our members. Some are accusing us wrongly, but it is my prayer that they will understand so the decision will be reflective of the NLC.”

He also mentioned that the people are working under frustration.

“In as much as the strike is teaching the citizens as a means to an end, we are also suffering,” he noted.

Mr. Armah therefore begged the members to be patient.

“If they refuse to listen, it will spell doom. If we look at what the government is doing to us, then we won’t do the right thing, but we should look at Ghanaians” he noted.

He therefore expressed disappointment but not surprise after meeting with the stakeholders, reiterating the importance of patience and understanding among their members.

