The Chairman of FC Nordsjaelland, Tom Vernon, has disclosed that Otto Addo declined an offer to coach the Danish top-flight club just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vernon stated that the former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach turned down the opportunity to focus on his role with the Bundesliga team.

Addo, who played for the Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup, was seen as an ideal candidate due to his cultural understanding.

“I offered him the head coach job at FCN and he said no,” Vernon told Joy Sports. “I tracked all of those coaches of Ghanaian heritage and monitor their careers, as well as all the local coaches.

“So Otto was always like an interesting case. And then I was thinking about FCN, I said, who will understand the European mindset and the Ghanaian mindset?

“And, you know, Denmark, border to Germany, they’re different, but some similarities. So he was just an obvious candidate,” he added.

Otto Addo initially led the Black Stars on an interim basis for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria before taking the team to the tournament in Qatar.

He faced criticism for not accepting the Ghana job permanently. Addo had previously worked as an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland from 2016 to 2017.