The Health Ministry has said it does not have the final say concerning the working conditions of the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU).

However, the Ministry has pledged its commitment to ensure that the workers get what is due them.

The spokesperson of the Ministry, Isaac Baah Offei gave this assurance on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday amidst the strike which has taken a toll on healthcare delivery.

Mr Offei indicated that, the Chief Director has given a directive and the Ministry in the coming days will meet with the union.

“The final decision doesn’t lie with the Health Ministry, even though we are part of the negotiation table. It is the Fair Wages and Salary Commission that has the mandate to agree to the service of conditions and allow implementation.

“The negotiation is still ongoing and we will appeal to them to call off the strike. The Minister has asked Fair Wages to expedite the process so we are hopeful everything will be settled,” he stated.

The union on Monday, June 17 commenced a nationwide strike over what it perceives as deliberate obstruction by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance in ongoing negotiations.

They have vowed not to return to work until their concerns are addressed.

