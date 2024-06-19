The laboratory units at the Manhyia Government Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Kumasi have been closed.

This follows the strike by the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union.

From the consultation unit, patients are directed to access private laboratories.

But the patients are decrying the high cost of services at private labs.

The strike has rendered other departments such as the disease control units and maternity wards, inactive.

ALSO READ:

29-year-old man lynched at Ayigbe Town [Photos]