Two siblings, Shiraz-Deen Mohammed and Mahama Yakubu, are currently undergoing medical treatment after being shot during a recent raid, reportedly conducted by individuals dressed in military uniforms.

Shiraz-Deen sustained head injuries, while Mahama was injured in the arms.

Both were swiftly transported to Bole Hospital in the Savannah Region for medical attention.

Although no official statement has been issued regarding the raid, locals believe it was an attempt to remove individuals engaged in illegal mining in the district.

However, JoyNews sources in Bole indicate that, the raid might be linked to a series of recent incidents in the area, in which 20 people were mysteriously killed without any subsequent arrests.

Authorities suspect a connection between the illegal miners and these killings, which may have led to the crackdown aimed at driving them out of Bole.

