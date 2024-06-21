The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has temporarily suspended their ongoing strike.

Members are expected to return to work on Monday, June 24, to prepare their materials and officially begin rendering services on June 25.

The decision follows a meeting between the National Labour Commission and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

On June 3, the MELPWU announced the commencement of a nationwide strike on Monday, June 17, 2024.

According to the union, the strike will affect services provided by their members in medical laboratories, blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities across the country.

This decision comes as a response to prolonged delays by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance in concluding negotiations with the union.

ALSO READ: