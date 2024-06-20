Broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has reflected on his past actions which he says has made him a wise individual.

According to him, there were actions in his youth he wouldn’t repeat today, having matured and learned from his experiences.

The host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show, clarified that, he doesn’t regret his past actions, even those that didn’t yield expected results.

Rather, Mr. Sefa Kayi sees them as valuable lessons that has enrished his life.

Speaking on Peace FM, Mr. Kayi said both positive and negative past experiences have shaped his current approach to life and contributed to his respected reputation today.

“I don’t harbour significant regrets; rather, I see numerous learning opportunities. I’ve made both right and wrong choices. While some outcomes didn’t meet expectations, I consider them lessons learned. With age comes wisdom.

“There are things I did in my teens, twenties, and thirties that I wouldn’t do now. Not out of deep regret, but because I’ve grown from those experiences. You learn to approach things differently based on what you’ve been through,” he remarked.

Mr. Sefa Kayi made these remarks to celebrate his 54th birthday on June 20.

Watch video below:

