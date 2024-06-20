The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked first in Ghana for her contribution to advancing good health and well-being-Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 3) in her maiden participation in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings announced on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
The Impact Rankings is the sole global performance dashboard that evaluates universities based on the United Nations’ SDGs. Employing meticulously calibrated indicators, THE provides comprehensive comparisons of the impact of universities across four key areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.
The 2024 Impact Rankings, in its sixth edition, encompassed a total of 2,125 participating universities from 125 countries/regions.
Demonstrating unparalleled excellence, UCC ranked first nationally with a score of 75.8, in terms of the University’s contributions to global good health and well-being.
The SDG 3- Good Health and Well-being category of THE Impact Rankings assesses universities’ contributions to advancing universal health coverage, reducing preventable deaths, and enhancing public health through innovative research, comprehensive health services and community outreach programmes.
This year, an impressive number of 1,498 universities from 115 countries/regions across the world submitted data for ranking on the SDG 3.
UCC was also ranked second in Ghana for the provision of quality education (SDG 4).
The SDG 4- Quality Education category evaluates universities’ commitment to advancing the right to education and ensuring access to education at all levels, from childhood development through secondary education and beyond.
By focusing on sustainable education practices, they equip students with relevant skills and foster effective learning outcomes that are essential for the future workforce.
This year, 1,681 universities from 122 countries/regions participated in this category.
A notable achievement in the 2024 THE Impact Rankings is that, UCC is the only university in Ghana that was ranked on SDG 14, Life Below Water.
This is an indication of the University’s commitment to sustainable management of marine resources, protecting coastal ecosystems and combating marine pollution using focused research, educational initiatives and direct action to preserve marine biodiversity.
It is observed that 628 universities from 90 countries/regions were recognised for their significant contributions to the United Nations’ SDG 14: life below water.
Globally, UCC has also been ranked in the band of 101-200 both in terms of global good health and well-being (SDGs 3) and for the provision of quality education (SDGs 4). The university also ranked in the band of 201-300 in terms of life below water (SDG 14).
Overall, UCC was ranked in the band of 601-800 globally in this year’s THE Impact Rankings out of the total of 2,125 participating universities from 125 countries/regions.
This remarkable achievement of the University’s maiden appearance in THE Impact Rankings reflects the unrelenting strategic investments by the University’s Management over the years. This feat also reflects the significant steps undertaken by the University in assisting researchers through the annual research support grants and facilitating the pursuit of impactful research initiatives towards the achievement of the SDGs.
