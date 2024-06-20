The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked first in Ghana for her contribution to advancing good health and well-being-Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 3) in her maiden participation in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings announced on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The Impact Rankings is the sole global performance dashboard that evaluates universities based on the United Nations’ SDGs. Employing meticulously calibrated indicators, THE provides comprehensive comparisons of the impact of universities across four key areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The 2024 Impact Rankings, in its sixth edition, encompassed a total of 2,125 participating universities from 125 countries/regions.

Demonstrating unparalleled excellence, UCC ranked first nationally with a score of 75.8, in terms of the University’s contributions to global good health and well-being.

The SDG 3- Good Health and Well-being category of THE Impact Rankings assesses universities’ contributions to advancing universal health coverage, reducing preventable deaths, and enhancing public health through innovative research, comprehensive health services and community outreach programmes.

This year, an impressive number of 1,498 universities from 115 countries/regions across the world submitted data for ranking on the SDG 3.

UCC was also ranked second in Ghana for the provision of quality education (SDG 4).

The SDG 4- Quality Education category evaluates universities’ commitment to advancing the right to education and ensuring access to education at all levels, from childhood development through secondary education and beyond.