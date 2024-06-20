The governing board of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has announced the renewal of Professor Rita Akosua Dickson’s appointment as Vice Chancellor.

Professor Dickson’s appointment, expected to last for the next two years, will officially take effect from August 1, 2024, to July 2026.

In a statement signed by the Registrar, the council said the decision stems from a recommendation by a committee.

“It is announced for the information of members of staff, students, the entire University community and the general public that the Council of the University at its 282nd (Regular) Meeting held on Thursday 20 June, 2024, approved the recommendations of the committee set up by the Council to evaluate the application for renewal of appointment of the Vice-Chancellor for a second term of two (2) years,” the June 20 release read.

The release added that “Consequently, Council has renewed the appointment of Prof (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson as Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, for another term of two (2) years, effective 1st August, 2024 to 31st July, 2026,” the release added.

Below is the full statement

ALSO READ:

Mahama will win 2024 election by 57% votes – MP