New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, has berated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claim that their loss in the 2020 presidential election was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the passing of its founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the NDC Campaign Manager, Prof. Alabi, the pandemic disrupted campaign activities, while the government capitalized on its COVID-19 relief efforts, such as providing free food, water, and electricity, as a form of indirect campaigning.

He also said the sudden demise of their founder, Mr. Rawlings negatively impacted NDC’s campaign.

But Nana Fredua said the NDC cannot blame its incompetence on its late founder.

He questioned if the late former President Rawlings took away the NDC’s one million votes in his coffin.

He made this comment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, highlighting the strained relationship between the late Rawlings and the NDC.

“Do they want to tell us Rawlings took away all their votes? If they knew that, why were they throwing tantrums and saying all sort of things about him? Was it not Rawlings who named some NDC members baby with sharp teeth?” he quizzed.

Nana Fredua stated that, the NDC has nothing to say to Ghanaians and have decided to use Rawlings’ name for political expediency.

