The Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Joshua Alabi, has said the death of its founder, Jerry John Rawlings and the COVID-19 pandemic caused the party’s defeat in the 2020 election.

In an interview, Prof Alabi stated his re-appointment is another opportunity to right all the wrongs from 2020.

He is therefore confident former President John Mahama will emerge victorious and will be elected President On December 7, 2024.

“What this means to me is that it has offered me the opportunity to make a critical analysis of what was last time and then see how best we can polish what gaps we had and fix that in the 2024 campaign. As you are aware, in 2020 we had a covid in this country.

“We were released to the campaign around somewhere in July. Yes, we had to set our machinery in place. Of course, setting all your machinery in place from July to December was quite a difficult task for us, but we had to do our best. Midway in our campaign again, we had a bad match, and that was the demise of our father, the founding father of the party, John Jerry Rawlings. So we had to truncate our campaign,” he said in an interview on Channel One TV.

The NDC on Wednesday announced its National Campaign Team for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The decision, finalised by the Functional Executive Committee(FEC) follows extensive consultations and deliberations aimed at strengthening the party’s presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

The National Campaign Team will operate under the oversight of a Campaign Steering Committee which is chaired by NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

