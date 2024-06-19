The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has criticised the Health Ministry over the letter asking them to call off its strike.

The Ministry acknowledged the union’s demands for improved working conditions and expressed readiness to address them through negotiations.

In a press release signed by the Public Relations department, the Ministry stated that the government’s negotiation team had reached agreements on most of the items proposed by MELPWU.

However, speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the First Vice Chair of MELPWU, Franklin Armah said the over 5,000 members were infuriated and appalled by the statement.

“It was a knee-jerk reaction, a clear violation to the rules of negotiation and it was tailored at something to create disaffection and our people are extremely appalled,” he added.

According to him, the union wrote to the Ministry several weeks before the commencement of the strike but there was no feedback except for the statement that was in the public domain.

Dr Armah said it was the expectation of the union that the Ministry writes to them privately or engages them on the side instead of the path they chartered.

“Fairness is important whenever it comes to comparison because we do not think if this had to do with the pharmaceutical company, this would have happened.

“The letter really infuriated our people because we wrote to you but they never saw the need to invite or write to us we felt slighted and discriminated. They created the impression that even if we write to them, they won’t mind us,” he added.

ALSO READ: