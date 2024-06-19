The Kenyan government has begun the issuance of Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) to Ghanaian travellers at no cost.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The statement explained the initiative acknowledges the existing visa-free regime agreement between Kenya and Ghana.

The Ministry has therefore directed all Ghanaians intending to travel to Kenya to submit their ETA application through almetakenya.go.ke for approval before departure.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the public that the Republic of Kenya in recognition of the existing visa-free regime agreement between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Ghana has informed that Ghanaian travellers will now be issued an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on gratis upon application Ibr travel to Kenya.

“In that regard, Ghanaians intending to travel to Kenya are to submit their ETA application through almetakenya.go.ke for approval prior to their departure. The travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this new development accordingly,” the statement noted.

Below is the full statement: