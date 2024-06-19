The Head of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer’s campaign, Prof Joshua Alabi has revealed the party will revisit some strategies from 2008 in its quest to secure victory in the 2024 election.

He said in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV, that the NDC will embark on door-to-door campaigning and constituency engagement.

Most importantly, he stressed the NDC will adopt a message to position its flagbearer, John Mahama as favourable before Ghanaians.

According to him, the NDC will not be complacent, although some polls have predicted its victory months before the election.

“There is a belief out there that the NDC has won the election already, we don’t want to take that because if something belongs to you and you don’t protect it, the thief will take it so we have to work.

“So we are going to work with various constituencies, we are going to go out there, door to door like we did in 2008 which added up to our campaign and we are also going to look at our messages and the plan of work and I am confident that the with all this we’ll get the flagbearer [elected],” he stated.

