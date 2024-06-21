Board Chairman of Bills Micro-credit Limited, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, has acknowledged the founder of the defunct UT Bank, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng.

According to the prolific businessman, Prince Kofi Amoabeng and his UT Financial Services provided him with a loan of GHc7k in the early stages of his establishment.

Delivering his address at the 15th anniversary celebration of Bills Micro-credit, formerly Quick Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye thanked his fellow businessman for lending his company the money.

“Captain, thank you so much. I want everyone to know that the first loan our company took was GHc7,000 and it was from UT Financial Services”, he said, attracting applause from the audience.

Bills Micro-credit celebrated its 15th Anniversary on Thursday, May 20, with a plush dinner at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Overall best staff, Charles Sampson, was presented with a brand new Hyundai Tucson vehicle and a cash prize of GHc200k by Bills Board Chairman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, for his long service and commitment.

Fourteen other workers of Bills Micro-credit formerly, Quick Credit, were each gifted a brand new Toyota Vitz vehicle while 5 selected workers were specially rewarded with GHc200k cash prize each.

Fifteen dedicated customers of Bills received 55-inch TV set each plus interest-free loans of up to GHc100k for every customer.

ALSO READ: